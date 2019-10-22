Wonderful Wisconsin Author, Jerry Apps!
As the author of 35+ books dealing with topics of environmental issues, rural history, and country life, Jerry Apps is easily one of Wisconsin's most beloved authors.
Apps will be at the Sun Prairie Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. to talk about his recent release, The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin, which details the history of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal program in Wisconsin. From 1933 to 1942, Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) workers planted trees, carved paths, fought soil erosion, and worked on other environment-related projects that shaped Wisconsin’s state forests and natural areas. Apps’ book is the first comprehensive history of the CCC and its work in Wisconsin. There will be time for audience questions and books will be available for sale and signing. This event is generously funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
