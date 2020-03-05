The Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum, 115 E. Main St. will host a unique event for young people celebrating both Women’s History month and super heroes!
On Saturday, March 7 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., children ages 5-12 can draw their own comic strip as well as enjoy comic book story-time.
Sun Prairie police, fire and EMS will stop by to mingle with guests and talk about their role as heroes in the community.
Come dressed as your favorite super hero or wear capes and masks provided at the event. Caricature artist Bernie Tennis will be on-hand (12-2 p.m.) to draw comic portraits of kids.
Admission is free but donations to support further educational programming are gratefully accepted. Free parking behind the Museum. For more information find us at www.Facebook.com/CityofSunPrairieMuseum
