American Legion Auxiliary member honored for volunteer work

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 member Tammy Coker, former bar manager of VFW Post 9362, was recognized by Department of Wisconsin for over 1,500 hours of volunteer service to veterans during the last year.
In her correspondence announcing this achievement and transmitting a pin evidencing these hours, Joanie Dickerson, Department Service to Veterans Chairman, stated she is “always amazed by the selflessness of our volunteers who give so much of their time, talent and personal resources to ensure our veterans are remembered and cared for. . . . [A]ll across our state, auxiliary members [are] working hard, doing whatever they could to improve the lives of veterans in their local communities. . . . Thank you for all you have done in the past and are currently doing. . . . [to serve] those who sacrificed so much for our freedoms. Your unselfish gifts, great and small, mean so much to our veterans.”
