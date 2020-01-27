Shelter From The Storm Ministries, Inc. (SFTSM) will hold its 5th Annual Fundraiser Hearts For The Homeless on Feb. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Buck & Honey’s restaurant in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Tickets are $50 per person. Attire elegant/casual. For more information, or to buy tickets online, visit http://sftsm.org/hearts-homeless-fundraiser/
Hearts for the Homeless is Shelter From The Storm Ministries, Inc. premier fundraiser for the privately funded shelter for single moms and their children who have found themselves homeless in our community.
Please come to mingle and enjoy live entertainment by Nine Thirty Standard, delicious hors d’oeuvres, carved ham with assorted mustards, cash bar, dessert, and live and silent auctions.
SFTSM is 501©3 non-profit faith based ministry represented and supported by multiple churches, businesses big and small, and many people who contribute and volunteer from the community. SFTSM has come together in the name of Jesus Christ to walk beside those facing homelessness. The organization is dedicated to serving homeless families, especially the children who are registered as homeless in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
