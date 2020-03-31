Sun Prairie Public Library goes virtual

The Sun Prairie Public Library has moved to Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to bring virtual services to library patrons.
Children’s & Teen Services
The library offers Small Fry Storytime and Storytime as LIVE programs on Facebook, which are recorded and kept for one week on both Facebook and YouTube.
Small Fry Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Storytime is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. on the SPPLYS Facebook page.
Find Ms. Melissa on Instagram at sppl_teens…she’s posting almost every day with something different. There’s also a virtual teen book group in the works – email her for more info: mcarollo@sunlib.org
Check out the Sun Prairie Public Library Youth Services Facebook page for more programs and fun things to do, like scavenger hunts, science experiments, and more.
On the Sun Prairie Public Library website, you’ll find many digital resources. Tumblebooks and its related databases are particularly great and geared specifically towards kids and teens.
Adult Programs
Adult programs are suspended through mid-May but follow the library on Facebook for daily updates, helpful resources, book recommendations, and more.
Library staff is working on setting up a virtual book group as well. Check Facebook or the Library’s website for more details.
The library also offer free access with your Sun Prairie library card to many great online databases and resources, including Wisconsin’s Digital Library (Overdrive) for e-books and e-audiobooks, and Hoopla Digital for no waiting e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and TV shows. Please visit www.sunlib.org and look for these “Free with Your Library Card” resources.
Digital Access Accounts
The Sun Prairie Public Library has new Digital Access accounts available for people looking for digital material during the Safer At Home order.
Visit www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/ and choose Get a Library Card from the Using the Library menu. You’ll find a form to fill out with your name, address, and email. After the form is sent, library staff will create an account for you and send you an email with the account number and log-in information. With a Digital Access account, you will have access to our enhanced digital services during Safer At Home, as well as our usual digital subscriptions for ebooks, streaming movies and TV shows, digital music, comic books, and research assistance. Enhanced digital services include Ancestry.com, TumbleMath, and the Transparent Language app. Find out more about the digital resources available at www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/databases. Although the library building is currently closed, staff are working to bring you the best in digital resources and are available to answer questions via email at sunref@sunlib.org. When the library reopens, you will be able to bring your account number to the Welcome Desk and receive a physical library card with full access to all library materials and services.
