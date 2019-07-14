Sun Prairie grad wins big at national baking competition

Casey Thor took silver at FCCLA National Conference last week in Anaheim, California. He competed in the Baking and Pastry event and is headed to MATC this fall to continue his studies in both Culinary Arts and Pastries.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.
