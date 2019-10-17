At the Sun Prairie Farmers Market: Macarons Boutique by Sim
Sun Prairie Farmers Market is 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays (May through October) behind Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St. Find more info at www.sunprairiemarket.com or on the market’s Facebook page.

This week, the market highlights a local vendor.

Vendor/Business Name: Macarons Boutique by Sim

Owner Name: Simona Fabian

Where is your business based?

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

When was it started?

March 2019

What is it that you sell at the market?

French macarons

Tell us why you love what you do?

Baking is my passion, and French macarons are delicate, sophisticated cookies that are so delicious and pretty. It gives me great satisfaction to see my work so appreciated and loved.

Why do you love vending at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market?

The people are nice. I love selling to people that live in my town. It is a friendly place.

How can people connect with you? Instagram and Facebook: Macarons Boutique by Sim

