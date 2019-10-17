At the Sun Prairie Farmers Market: Macarons Boutique by Sim

Sun Prairie Farmers Market is 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays (May through October) behind Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St. Find more info at www.sunprairiemarket.com or on the market’s Facebook page.
This week, the market highlights a local vendor.
Vendor/Business Name: Macarons Boutique by Sim
Owner Name: Simona Fabian
Where is your business based?
Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
When was it started?
March 2019
What is it that you sell at the market?
French macarons
Tell us why you love what you do?
Baking is my passion, and French macarons are delicate, sophisticated cookies that are so delicious and pretty. It gives me great satisfaction to see my work so appreciated and loved.
Why do you love vending at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market?
The people are nice. I love selling to people that live in my town. It is a friendly place.
How can people connect with you? Instagram and Facebook: Macarons Boutique by Sim
