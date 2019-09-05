Plan your fall color getaway with the Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report, now available on TravelWisconsin.com.
Whether you love the great outdoors or prefer to experience Wisconsin’s indoor offerings, everyone can take advantage of this interactive map to locate peak fall color foliage, explore nearby events, or find lodging and dining to round out a seasonal getaway.
The popular tool also lets fans upload fall color photos directly to the report and rate their favorite images.
New for 2019
The Fall Color Report is back and better than ever with a brand-new look. This updated report includes exciting new features, such as:
• Current temperature conditions and a three-day weather forecast specific to location.
• Activity icons linking to directories with nearby events, things to do, places to stay, and dining options specific to location.
• Easier page navigation and a cleaner appearance.
The report is maintained by more than 100 fall color reporters throughout the state, providing updates for all 72 counties.
The Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report is updated "virtually live," meaning reporters from chambers of commerce, visitor bureaus, tourism organizations, and state parks and forests update their area’s status as green leaves transform to hues of deep red, yellow and orange throughout the state.
Travelers can subscribe online to receive the report right in their email inbox every Thursday, check the report independently at TravelWisconsin.com, or view it from a mobile device to plan a fall weekend on the go.
As always, the report tracks the most up-to-date fall color conditions to ensure fall color peepers and outdoor enthusiasts know exactly where to find the most vibrant hues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.