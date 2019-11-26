Come to the 5th Annual Jolly Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. This event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prairie View Middle School, 400 N. Thompson Road in Sun Prairie.
Attendees can browse and shop from more than 80 local crafters and vendors just in time for the holidays and stay for lunch, enter a huge raffle and meet some future guide dogs and learn more about what OccuPaws does here in Wisconsin.
Free admission and free parking are available at Prairie View Middle School. Learn more at the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2428663003882286/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.