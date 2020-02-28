The next virtual support group meeting for Adults Sexually Abused by Priests is March 1, 2020 from 6- 8 p.m. (CST).
The meeting is held by SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. SNAP is the largest, oldest and most active support group for women and men wounded by religious and institutional authorities (priests, ministers, bishops, deacons, nuns, coaches, teachers, and others).
This virtual support group will be led by SNAP leaders Kristi Schiroo, SNAPkristiMN@gmail.com and Nancy Fratianni, 518-407-7487, albany@SNAPnetwork.org.
Many people, both men and women, have been abused as adults. You are not alone, help is available. Abuse of adults is one of the biggest secrets beginning to come to light. Victims very often have hidden in the shadows, embarrassed, guilt-ridden, humiliated, and feeling somehow responsible. It's time to come forward to listen, to share if it helps, and to begin to heal.
Virtual meetings are held every first Sunday of the month. All participants must be interviewed by moderators previous to participation in this group. Video log in information is not publicly available.
For more information visit www.snapnetwork.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.