Sun Prairie kids encourage exercise during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders

Two Sun Prairie brothers have created online workouts for kids to stay active during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
Logan, 9, and Austin, 6, Eschler of Sun Prairie create daily workouts for kids on their YouTube channel, Baby Beast Mode and Brother.
“They began creating these workouts once schools shut down in an effort to keep themselves and others moving,” said mom Michelle Eschler. “We would love children to stay active during this uncertain time and social distancing.
Logan and Austin want kids to check out the workouts and share them with others.
