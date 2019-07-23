Sun Prairie’s library will get a boost from movement and mascots during the Sun Prairie Library Foundation’s 2019 Book’n It Run for Literacy, set this year for Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sheehan Park.
For those who may be new to Sun Prairie, or just unfamiliar with the event, the Book’n It Run for Literacy is a Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation event that was started in 2003.
All proceeds from the event go to the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation, and in turn support the collections and programs of the Sun Prairie Public Library, literacy, and lifelong learning. Items funded by the foundation include e-books.
“This year one of our big projects that we funded was the Dream Bus, which provides service to underserved neighborhoods and also provides service on Sundays while the library is closed in the summer,” remarked Book’n It Run co-chair Nicole Waerzeggers.
The run and walk events include a 5K and 10K Run, a 5K Walk, a 1 Mile Fun Run (for all ages), a Kids’ 100 Meter Dash for children ages 10 and under, and the famous Mascot Race.
Medals for each runner category plus the top three walk finishers will be awarded post-race by the race’s guest emcee. Trophies are presented to male and female finishers of each race.
Race divisions include 15 years and younger, 16 – 19 years of age, 20 – 29 years of age, 30 – 39, 40 – 49, 50 – 59, 60 – 69 and 70 years and older. Both the 5K and 10K run will be chip-timed, and the 5K and 10K courses are USATF-certified.
Registration costs $40 for the 5K and 10K and can be completed online at www.booknitrun.com through Aug. 1, or in person beginning at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race. The 1 Mile Fun Run costs $10 per participant and the Kids 100 Meter Dash costs $5 per participant.
Individuals who register will be entered into the door prize drawing, which includes prizes from local businesses, including a Costco gift card and a gift basket from Orange Shoe Fitness.
“We have the team discount this year again,” Waerzeggers said. “We capped it last year at 15% off, so it’s 15% off for a team of five or more. It's calculated automatically when you register -- you just go under your team name when you register and click on team registration. You can sign everyone up yourself or everyone can go in and put in the same team name and sign up and be on the same team.”
There are also special discount codes available, according to Waerzeggers.
“There's discounts out there -- do we want to say that? That there's discount codes associated with organizations like Girls on the Run and Running Diva Mom? And I think there's a 4H one,” Waerzeggers said, adding that there is also a discount for StrawberryFest run participants as well.
All children participating in the Kids’ 100 Meter Dash will receive finisher ribbons and all runners finishing the 1 Mile Fun Run receive moisture-wicking headbands.
Book’n It Run registrations and volunteer sign-ups have been down from last year, but that’s because of conflicting events such as swim meets, or other runs in the area.
“We’ve been hovering right around 400 [participants] for the last probably three years,” Waerzeggers said. “I don’t want to say I’m worried about it being down, but I almost expect it to be slightly down.”
The Book’n It Run will also feature a bike corral available for those biking to the race, thanks to Sun Prairie Bicycle Advocacy Group.
“They'll provide secure bike parking for anyone who wants to ride to and from the race,” Waerzeggers remarked. “That’ll be right near the shelter. Easy access, no parking hassles.”
And while Waerzeggers and her co-chair Mark Schelpfeffer may not mention it, the race is very dependent on volunteer power: More than 100 volunteers are needed to do tasks such as staff watering stations, act as course guides, help set up, serve as bicycle course trailers, and even assist with the mascot race.
Speaking of mascots, a local favorite is returning.
“Maynard the Mallard is coming back after two years of missing the race — that was confirmed,” Waerzeggers said. Mascots from the Sun Prairie elementary and high schools will be joined by Scoopie the Culver’s mascot, Splash the Dolphin from Prairie Athletic Club and the Book’n It Run’s own mascot, Booker.
International Flair
It's not a stretch to say the Book'n It Run is known around the world, based on past winners and this year's participants.
“It goes along with a group in Sun Prairie, but we are going to have another international event,” Waerzeggers said. “A couple of years ago, maybe three years ago, our winner of the 10K was a gentleman from a far-flung Eastern European country. And, this year we'll have four volunteers from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan who are in town with World Link.”
And, similar to last year, part of the event will be shown on Facebook Live.
“We will utilize Facebook Live for the dash and the mascot race,” Waerzeggers said. “And the weather's going to be perfect. I'm calling it now. I've never had a rain event yet. I know -- it's so bad to say that out loud -- so [if it rains] you can blame me, that's right.”
Sponsors
As with previous years, the event has several generous sponsors.
Titanium Shoe ($2500+) — Hometown News Group (publishers of the Sun Prairie Star).
Platinum Shoe ($1000+) -- Brooks Tractor, Demco, Edward Jones, Harms Insurance Group , Nelnet and QBE Insurance (formerly General Casualty).
Celebrity starter?
The run’s celebrity starter remains to be announced, but Waerzeggers said one thing is for sure – it won’t be last year’s celebrity starter, Sun Prairie Firefighter Ryan Welch.
The Sun Prairie firefighter was injured in the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion that claimed the life of Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr.
“Ryan Welch, last year, we raised money for him for his recovery efforts. I emailed him this year to offer him two free race vouchers,” Waerzeggers said. “He said he and his wife already signed up for the 10K back at the Black Friday sale. So, he's going to be there running a 10K instead of starting our race. That’s pretty impressive.”
Learn more about registration or volunteering for the Book'n It Run online at www.booknitrun.com .
