Iowa State University announces fall 2019 Dean’s List

The following Sun Prairie students were named to the Iowa State University fall 2019 Dean's List:

Nicholas Garrett Janssen, Mechanical Engineering;

Ryan Matthew Janssen, Mechanical Engineering;

Alex Schmidtke, Management; and

Connor J. Shanahan, Pre-Architecture.

College of St. Scholastica Dean's List

Mia Zutter of Sun Prairie was named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn.

Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend Zutter for honorable academic achievements.

Area students named to Dean's List

for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire

UW-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,566 students named to the fall 2019 Dean's List, including these students from Sun Prairie:

Jakob Allen, Arts and Sciences

Sarah Daugherty, Arts and Sciences

Abaigeal Finnerty, Education & Human Sciences

Charlotte Gutzmer, Arts and Sciences

Travis Kernen, Arts and Sciences

Spencer King, Business

Daniel Ott, Arts and Sciences

Jessica Rudnicki, Business

Kelsie Sonn, Education & Human Sciences

Magdalana Trilling, Education & Human Sciences

Cameron Wingren, Arts and Sciences

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.