Iowa State University announces fall 2019 Dean’s List
The following Sun Prairie students were named to the Iowa State University fall 2019 Dean's List:
Nicholas Garrett Janssen, Mechanical Engineering;
Ryan Matthew Janssen, Mechanical Engineering;
Alex Schmidtke, Management; and
Connor J. Shanahan, Pre-Architecture.
College of St. Scholastica Dean's List
Mia Zutter of Sun Prairie was named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn.
Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend Zutter for honorable academic achievements.
Area students named to Dean's List
for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,566 students named to the fall 2019 Dean's List, including these students from Sun Prairie:
Jakob Allen, Arts and Sciences
Sarah Daugherty, Arts and Sciences
Abaigeal Finnerty, Education & Human Sciences
Charlotte Gutzmer, Arts and Sciences
Travis Kernen, Arts and Sciences
Spencer King, Business
Daniel Ott, Arts and Sciences
Jessica Rudnicki, Business
Kelsie Sonn, Education & Human Sciences
Magdalana Trilling, Education & Human Sciences
Cameron Wingren, Arts and Sciences
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.