Fire Truck Parade and Tree Lighting
The 104th annual Fire Truck Parade and Tree Lighting event will take place Friday, Nov. 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, located at 115 E. Main St. in historic downtown Sun Prairie.
Music, cookies or more. On Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free horse-drawn wagon rides will depart from in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, located at 115 E. Main Street, in downtown Sun Prairie.
Holiday Trees at the Crosse House
Come see holiday trees decorated with art created by Sun Prairie second grade students on display at the Crosse House!
Refreshments will be served at this free event. Community members are encouraged to support local artists by visiting the historic Crosse House, located at 133 W. Main St., Sun Prairie.
Trees will be on display the following dates: Friday, Nov. 29 from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sweet tunes
Last year’s lovely holiday harp concert left everyone clamoring for more, so the Sun Prairie Public Library is cheered to welcome back gorgeous Gaelic Harpist, Jeff Pockat for another divine musical experience!
This free concert is Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room.
Performed on the Ancient Wire Strung Celtic Harp, Jeff’s beautiful blend of traditional and original pieces are at once rejuvenating and restorative and sure to be enjoyed by all -- and all are welcome, so please join us if you can! This Live Concert Series Event is generously funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
Santa Saturdays
On Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., New Perspective Senior Living, 222 S. Bristol St., will host Santa Claus. Bring the kids, their wish list, and a camera, and take a free photo with Santa Claus. All BID events are designed to offer a variety of engaging activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people and encourages residents and visitors to explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after the events.
Holiday Market
Come to the Sun Prairie Farmers Holiday Market at the Colonial Club, (301 Blankenheim Lane) on Saturdays through November and December from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
The newly created Holiday Market is an expanded version of the winter market with some favorite outdoor vendors and new vendors as well.
Local vendors will showcase their crafts and give shoppers the chance to pick up local food products and gift items.
The winter market will continue after the first of the year in the city hall lobby until it move outdoors again.
Please visit the Sun Prairie Farmers Market Facebook page for a list of vendors, plus special market dates where a freshly prepared breakfast will be available for purchase.
Milk and cookies with Santa
Meet Santa and get some treats on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. - 1p.m. at Sassy Cow Creamery W4192 Bristol Rd, Columbus, Wisconsin.
This free event is hosted by Dane County Farm Bureau and Young Farmer and Agriculturist program and Sassy Cow Creamery.
Holiday fun on the farm for the whole family. Come take a picture with Santa, enjoy milk and cookies, view milk bottling and ice cream making, meet a calf and make holiday crafts.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program is for members between 18 and 35 years old. The YFA program offers opportunities for leadership and skills development, along with the chance to meet and network with peers.
