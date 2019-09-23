LAKE MILLS –Lakeside Lutheran High School announces its Homecoming activities and events for 2019, beginning with all-school activities on Monday, Sept. 23 and ending with a dance on campus the evening of Saturday, Sept. 28.
The 2019 Homecoming Court includes two representatives from each of the freshman, sophomore and junior classes, and four representatives from the senior class. Members of the court include freshmen representatives Grace Cody, Juneau, and Will Miller, Sun Prairie; sophomore representatives Sam Knapp, Oconomowoc, and Greta Pingel, Sun Prairie; junior representatives Connor Griffin, Lodi, and Evelyn Terry, Oconomowoc; senior representatives Haakon Ellestad, Sun Prairie, and Brynn McDermott, Poynette; and King Trevor Geerdts, Lake Mills and Queen Katelyn McGurk, Lake Mills.
Lakeside will celebrate homecoming with student activities throughout the week of September 23-28, both during the school day and after school. The theme for this year is "Disney." Members of each class decorate halls, doors and windows and create class banners, floats and videos according to images and sayings associated with their assigned Disney movie, including “Beauty and the Beast” for the freshmen, “Moana” for sophomores, “Incredibles” for juniors and “Toy Story” for seniors. Students will decorate the school throughout the week as well as participate in class competitions that culminate in a pep rally on Friday at the end of the school day.
After a 5 p.m. parade Friday that follows a different route this year (south on Main St. beginning at Water St., west at Lake Park Place, south on Ferry Dr. to the school) the varsity football team plays Luther Prep at 7 p.m. The Warrior Marching Band and the Dance Team perform halftime routines. A semi-formal dance is planned for Saturday evening on the Lakeside campus beginning at 7:30 p.m.
