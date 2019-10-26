Sun Prairie Trick-or-Treaters! “Spooktacular” 2019 is Thursday, Oct. 31

Calling all Sun Prairie Trick-or-Treaters! “Spooktacular” 2019 is on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 1- 5 p.m.
Collect your treats during “Spooktacular” in a free limited edition bag. Bags are available while supplies last.
Visit one of the following locations to pick up a bag between Oct. 28-31.
Historical Library and Museum
Oct. 30th and 31 only
115 E. Main St.
Sun Prairie Public Library
1350 Linnerud Drive
Sun Prairie Media Center
1350 Linnerud Drive
Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department
2598 W. Main St.
Visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/museum for more information
