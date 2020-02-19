Get ready to polka

Don those dancing shoes and get ready polka! Milwaukee’s celebrated Brewhaus Polka Kings are coming to town. Come out on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Public Library for this free concert.
Inspired by their many years playing with the legendary Frank Yankovic, the band continues to carry on his one of a kind sound, a “crossover” style with wide appeal. It’s an “American” polka that stands on its own and is fun for the whole family!
Grant Kozera, the director of the group, has been playing polka music in the Frank Yankovic style since he was 7 years old. He first met Frank at an engagement in Milwaukee in 1965. Yankovic, known as “America’s Polka King”, the biggest record selling polka artist of the 20th century, invited Grant and his toy guitar up on stage to sit in with the “Yanks.”
Although Frank passed away in 1998, Grant hopes to carry on the sound and style Frank created. It is a “crossover” sound that appeals to many different types of people, even those who do not usually listen to polka music. It is an “American” polka sound all its own.
The Brewhaus Polka Kings perform German, Slovenian and other “standard” folksongs along with the Yankovic tunes to create a unique repertoire. Old dance band standards and novelty songs are worked in as needed to round out the musical program.
This Live Concert Series event is generously funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
More info at www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org
