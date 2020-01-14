Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County opens in Sun Prairie

Thanks to the generosity of the McKenzie Family and various donors, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County will open its largest club in the history of the organization in Sun Prairie.
The club will offer both early childhood and school-age programming for 190 youth.
The open house celebration is Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, public tours and guest speakers.
The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club is at 232 Windsor St. in Sun Prairie.
The grand opening of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ newest and largest club location in Dane County will expand reach and serve more youth, families and communities.
Find out more at www.bgcdc.org.
