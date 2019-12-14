This week’s activities for the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, include a bus to Sunshine Supper, speaker Julie Wiedmeyer at the Breakfast Bunch, support groups and more.
For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or call 837-4611.
This week’s activities include:
Monday, December 16
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• RummiCube 10 a.m.
• Sheepshead/500 1 p.m.
• Russian Rummy 1 p.m.
• Chinese Mahjong 1 p.m.
• Skat 1:30 p.m.
• Free bus to the Sunshine Supper, pick-up from Colonial Club 5 p.m.
• Euchre 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, December 17
• America Mahjong 9 a.m.
• Food Share Appointments 11 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Glacier Mobil Mart and Hyland Campus Bingo 1 p.m.
• Chorus Christmas Program 2:15 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 3 p.m.
• Alzheimer and Dementia Support Group 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 18
• Breakfast Bunch with speaker Julie Wiedmeyer 8 a.m.
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Parkinson’s Support Group 10 a.m.
• Muscle and Bone Strength 101 11 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
• In Stitches 1:30 p.m. – tailoring and sewing service available.
Thursday, December 19
• Bridge Lessons, drop ins welcome 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music 11 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Day for Seniors with Jesse Walker performing at 1:30 p.m.
Friday, December 20
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Wii Bowling 9 a.m.
• American Mahjong 9 a.m.
• Domino Games 10 a.m.
• Staying Strong Exercise Class 10:30 a.m.
As winter approaches, a reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.
The Colonial Club also provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 837-4611 to learn more.
