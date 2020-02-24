University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fall 2019 Dean's List and Honor Roll 

To qualify for the honor roll on UW Oshkosh campuses, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0). Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the Dean's List.

Sun Prairie, WI

Bradleigh Algiers, Honor Roll

Juliann Bliefnick, Dean's List

Tina Booth, Honor Roll

Sydney Challoner, Dean's List

Nathaniel Florek, Dean's List

Benjamin Gehrmann, Honor Roll

Case Geidl, Honor Roll

Caley Gilbert, Dean's List

Alexis Hanson, Honor Roll

Kaitlyn Harbort, Honor Roll

Brooke Hermann, Dean's List

Kaddy Janneh, Dean's List

Katelyn Kueffer, Dean's List

Kelsey Lindert, Dean's List

Brittany Miller, Dean's List

Natalia Moret, Dean's List

Brianna Nicholson, Honor Roll

Alexander Oettinger, Honor Roll

Ashley Plageman, Dean's List

Charlie Rauls, Honor Roll

Joseph Rufflo, Dean's List

Megan Ruhland, Honor Roll

Brooke Sorensen, Honor Roll

Haley Teniente, Dean's List

Keeley Tyler, Dean's List

Hannah Zacher, Dean's List

Elsa Zank, Dean's List

Connor Ziegler, Honor Roll

University of Minnesota Twin Cities 

The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Sun Prairie, WI 

 Erin K Daniel, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
 Ethan J Dorn, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
 Benjamin Ippolito, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
 Sophia Kulow, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
 Alayna M Lawrence, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
 Amalia M Schwartzwald, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
 Sophia Vedvik, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

