University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fall 2019 Dean's List and Honor Roll
To qualify for the honor roll on UW Oshkosh campuses, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0). Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the Dean's List.
Sun Prairie, WI
Bradleigh Algiers, Honor Roll
Juliann Bliefnick, Dean's List
Tina Booth, Honor Roll
Sydney Challoner, Dean's List
Nathaniel Florek, Dean's List
Benjamin Gehrmann, Honor Roll
Case Geidl, Honor Roll
Caley Gilbert, Dean's List
Alexis Hanson, Honor Roll
Kaitlyn Harbort, Honor Roll
Brooke Hermann, Dean's List
Kaddy Janneh, Dean's List
Katelyn Kueffer, Dean's List
Kelsey Lindert, Dean's List
Brittany Miller, Dean's List
Natalia Moret, Dean's List
Brianna Nicholson, Honor Roll
Alexander Oettinger, Honor Roll
Ashley Plageman, Dean's List
Charlie Rauls, Honor Roll
Joseph Rufflo, Dean's List
Megan Ruhland, Honor Roll
Brooke Sorensen, Honor Roll
Haley Teniente, Dean's List
Keeley Tyler, Dean's List
Hannah Zacher, Dean's List
Elsa Zank, Dean's List
Connor Ziegler, Honor Roll
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.Sun Prairie, WI
Erin K Daniel, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Ethan J Dorn, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
Benjamin Ippolito, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Sophia Kulow, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Alayna M Lawrence, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Amalia M Schwartzwald, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Sophia Vedvik, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
