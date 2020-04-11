Stay-at-home dad comic coping with COVID-19 emergency orders

Is there humor in wrangling kids at home during the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” orders?
Yes, John Thao thinks so.
The Sun Prairie stay-at-home dad brings laughs to people with his exaggerated tales of parenting on his Dadding with John website, blog and Facebook page.
Thao says he usually doesn’t offer parenting advice but these are things that keeps him, and his kids, somewhat sane during the COVID-19 stay-at-home emergency.
Q and A with John Thao
The Star: So how are you and your three kids getting along during the COVID-19 confinement?
John Thao: The hardest part about the Coronavirus quarantine isn’t that I have to spend time with them. It’s the fact that I have to put up with their judgmental comments about how much junk I eat throughout the day. I’ve resorted to eating my candy in the bathroom… again.
The Star: How’s the home-bound learning going?
John Thao: I’m trying to keep them current with their schooling but I’m the one getting a daily lesson in Roblox, Minecraft, My Little Pony, and how my breath stinks.
The Star: How are you explaining the COVID-19 pandemic to your kids?
John Thao: I told my kids that, although this is scary they will get by just fine and will remember this for the rest of their lives. Nathan said, “just like how you survived the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs?”
Yeah...guess who’s in the backyard picking up a winter’s worth of dog poop?
What’s your COVID-19 emergency order persona these days?
I have always walked around with my headphones in my ears and ignoring people. But now instead of seeming like the grouchy anti-socialite that I am, it just looks like I’m being a good citizen.
Tips from John:
Corona-ink: Since we are quarantined the goal is not only to keep my kids busy but it’s also to conserve my resources. Have them paint with magical paint (tap water) and wait for it to dry and say that they have to stare at the picture and concentrate on it for 5 minutes before they can see it the color. After 5 minutes say that they have not concentrated on it enough to see it and tell them to try again. Lesson: it’s the same with the Coronavirus, you never know who has it.
COVID-19 Hide and seek: Hide rolls of toilet paper around the house and have the kids go find them. Put some in drawers and cupboards that require them to open them. The catch is if they use their hands to open something they have to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds. This is both fun and practical… and time-consuming.
Distillery and papermaking - Daddy school is much more practical than real school. We have just started our unit on papermaking, the 2-ply variety, and alcohol distillery, for both disinfection and my consumption.
Keep the Coronavirus out - We have set up booby traps, Kevin McAllister style.
Need a laugh? Check out John Thao’s “Dadding with John” on Facebook and www.daddingwithjohn.com.
