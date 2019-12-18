Swim with the Cardinals and support local athletes.
The Sun Prairie High School Boys Swim fundraiser includes a pool party, water games and Flick and Float from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 at the Sun Prairie High School pool. Parents can drop off children, 5K and older.
Kids can enjoy Toy Story 4, paddle board rides, water basketball, inner tube races, diving board fun and other games.
Cost is $10 per child. Certified lifeguards and adult supervision provided. Snacks will be served. For more information, call (608) 669-3298 or (608) 212-1259.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.