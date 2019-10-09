In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Johnny Galecki, from left, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, cast members of the TV series "The Big Bang Theory," pose at a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. "The Big Bang Theory" made its way into the annals of the Nobel Prizes in real life. The announcement, Oct. 8, 2019, that a trio of scientists had won the physics Nobel started off with an unlikely reference: the opening lines of "The Big Bang Theory."