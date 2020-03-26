In the interest of our volunteers and client’s safety, the Sun Prairie Food Pantry has made several changes to keep the pantry a viable option for those needing our food resources.
We are maintaining our same hours of operation and have moved to curbside pick-up only. To increase access to food during this time we are providing food and personal care items twice a month as opposed to the traditional once every 30 day visit.
Additionally, we are relaxing our boundaries to primarily help eastern Dane County and those communities that do not have the resource to provide food during this time. We are working in concert with the school district and other community partners to provide food for families with children and we are distributing food resources directly to seniors who can’t get to us.
We have truly been touched and sincerely appreciated the many donations we have received to date and we continue to need your help to sustain our efforts.
As a safety precaution, we are requesting your financial donations instead of donated items to reduce any risk of spreading the Coronavirus. If you can, please consider a financial donation to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry website or send a check to the Food Pantry at PO Box 611 Sun Prairie.
Obviously, this is a time a of great need and those already facing poverty are impacted the most. With your support, we can provide food to those struggling with job loss and more. Thank you for helping us help those in need.
For more information, visit sunprairiefoodpantry.com or call (608) 513-1044.
