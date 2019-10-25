During the next three weeks, the Sun Prairie High School Jazz program will have two legendary jazz experiences when they perform with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra on Nov. 13 and host Maxine Gordon on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Gordon will talk with SPHS jazz musicians about her husband, the late legendary jazz saxophonist Dexter Gordon, during appearances in the Madison area next week.
She’s already given lectures at Stanford and Harvard and wanted to talk about more than just music with Sun Prairie High School kids.
“She’s also going to a social studies class and she’s going to talk about some of those social issues and things that she witnessed and went through with Dexter and all that,” Sun Prairie High School Jazz Band Director Steve Sveum said.
Gordon might tell stories about when her husband was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of an African-American saxophone player and he went to Los Angeles and met Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Los Angeles Lakers legendary center. According to Sveum, Gordon curated a jazz play list for one of Abdul-Jabbar’s parties because the legendary NBA star is a jazz fan.
“What she likes is to have it be like a question and answer format,” Sveum said, recalling Maxine Gordon’s previous appearance at SPHS.
Gordon recently finished her husband’s autobiography and it was published last year. She is promoting the book throughout the country.
“She’s very closely connected to a lot of the legends of jazz. Dexter Gordon was one of the influences on John Coltrane, who is one of the greatest tenor saxophone players. Dexter is as well. I mean, they’re historical figures in the music. So it’s nice to be that close to somebody who has met and knows all those legends,” Sveum said.
The jazz band director said he hopes Maxine Gordon talks more about what’s behind the music than about Dexter himself.
“Kids sometimes forget that it’s human beings that created the music,” Sveum said. “They forget the humanity of it, forget the conditions under which it happened. You know, like everybody sees their own life and the struggles that they have, but they forget that these people who achieve great things are dealing with the same struggles that we all deal with.”
Sveum said he hopes students will compare those struggles and place them into context for their own achievements.
“[I hope she will] give them a little sense of, ‘well, there’s somebody else we know that did it.’ And she’ll inform us of all the different life situations that a lot of those musicians went through and still did what they did,” Sveum said, referring to Gordon. “And so hopefully on some level, from one of those stories she tells, they’ll be able to relate to and say, ‘Oh gosh, OK, they had that problem. You know, I’ve seen some of that. They had that problem, but we can get through this’.”
Performing at Overture Center
Sveum said he received a phone call during the week of Oct. 7 from the vice president of education at Jazz at Lincoln Center, where the band has performed numerous times.
“They invited us down to do a sound check with the [Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on Nov. 13] and then, he said the only stipulation is we would have to use their setup,” Sveum said, laughing. “And I said, ‘that’s OK --we’ve done that before — yeah, we can do that.’ They offered us to play two tunes at the beginning of the concert and then there’ll be Wynton [Marsalis] and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in a full concert down at the Overture Center. So yeah, it’s a great honor.”
Sveum’s connections through Jazz at Lincoln Center made the band a natural selection. Jazz at Lincoln Center is dedicated to inspiring and growing audiences for jazz.
With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and a comprehensive array of guest artists, Jazz at Lincoln Center advances a unique vision for the continued development of the art of jazz by producing a year-round schedule of performance, education, and broadcast events for audiences of all ages. Marsalis, who plays trumpet with the orchestra, is the managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and a world-renowned trumpeter and composer.
“The kids are very excited about having an opportunity to play,” Sveum said.
But the music hasn’t been chosen for the latest round of Essentially Ellington, the high school jazz band competition that SPHS Jazz I has competed in many times before in New York City.
“We’ve been doing a couple of [Duke] Ellington tunes just because I figured that would be appropriate for our relationship with that group,” Sveum said, referring to the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.
Ironically, Kenny Rampton — a member of the JLCO whose brother lives in Portage — will be in the area conducting clinics in Fond du Lac, Middleton and Beloit, and doing a clinic with the Sun Prairie High School jazz students the Saturday before the concert.
“So we will have seen a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra twice in less than a week,” Sveum said. “So that’ll be a lot of fun.”
Tickets are available for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis’ performance at the Overture Center and are available online at http://overture.centerwi.org.
