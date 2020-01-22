Heartland Church opening house Jan. 26

The doors have officially re-opened at 800 Wilburn Road for Heartland Church!
The space – which has undergone a $4.8 million renovation over the past six months – began welcoming people again for weekend services and ministry events this past December.
The building now offers a 600-seat auditorium, more space for Heartland Kids, a dedicated area for Wonderfully Made (Heartland’s new ministry for kids with disabilities or special needs), a second auditorium designed specifically for middle school and high school students, an indoor playground and additional parking.
The Community Open House is Sunday, Jan. 26 from 12-2 p.m. so visitors can check out the renovated space. Feel free to attend the 10:45 a.m. service and stick around to explore the building.
More info at https://www.weareheartland.us
