Fun for kids and teens at the Sun Prairie Public Library

The Sun Prairie Public Library has tons of activities for kids and teens.
Kids Yoga
Wednesday, Sept. 11: 1:30 p.m.
Join the staff of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers as they try out some fun yoga moves. Geared for ages 2-5, all ages are welcome. No registration.
Family Adventure Day: Mystery Craft Exploration
Thursday, Sept.12: 2:30-4 p.m.
Explore your inner Forky! You never know what you might find and create…and they might just be your new best friend. Geared for Grades K through 5th. All ages are welcome with their adult. No registration.
Small Fry Lapsit Storytimes
Geared for little ones ages birth-3, but all ages are welcome. Lapsit storytimes are about 20 minutes long and are filled with short books, songs, action rhymes and more. Registration begins Sept 16; programs begin Monday, September 23. Mondays at 9:30 or 10:15 a.m.
Storytimes
Storytime is geared for children ages 2½ to 5, but all ages are welcome! Storytimes are about 30 minutes long and are filled with books, songs, action rhymes and more! Each week is a new theme. Registration begins Sept. 9. Storytimes begin the week of Sept.16. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Toddler Tales and Baby & Me
Toddler Tales is for toddlers 16-32 months and their caregivers on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 9:15 a.m. Advance registration is required; registration begins Tuesday/Wednesday, Sept. 17 and 18 at 9 a.m. in person at the library. Baby & Me is for babies up to 15 months and their caregivers on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Advance registration is required; registration begins Friday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. in person at the library.
3rd-5th Grade Book Club
Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.
New! Books! Snacks! Activity! Just for kids in Grades 3 through 5. Register at the Children’s Desk.
Flicks and Bricks: The Secret Life of Pets 2
Thursday, September 19: starting at 2:30 p.m.
Build with the library’s awesome LEGO® collection while watching a movie on the big screen! All ages welcome; children under the age of 8 must be supervised by an adult. No registration.
Teen Only Programs
Teen Book Club
Saturday, Sept, 7: 2-3:30 p.m.
Just for teens in grades 6 through 12. We are reading “The Scorpio Races” by Maggie Stiefvater for the Saturday, Sept. 7 meeting at 2 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Books are available to check out at the Children’s Desk.
Teen Gaming with Melissa and Michael
Thursdays, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26: 6- 8 p.m.
Board game fun for teens in 6th-12th grade! Play games, or create your own. Snacks served.
Teen Creativity Club
Thursday, Sept. 19: 6-8 p.m.
September is Paint Night--grab a canvas and put your creativity to the test! Registration (by the teen) is required for this one, at the Children’s Desk or by phone, 608-825-0701. Registration begins Tuesday, Sept. 3. Only for teens in 6th-12th grade.
