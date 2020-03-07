Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive., will host a benefit concert at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 to benefit the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association (NSDA).
A Marshall woman, Diane Padrutt, helped to organize the concert featuring her brother, who suffers from spasmodic dysphonia. Warren Bandel will be performing as part of The Classic Brass Quintet.
Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be accepted to benefit NSDA. The concert will also feature John Krueger on the organ, two choirs — the Our Savior’s Lutheran Senior Choir and the Old Hims — will also perform.
Our Savior’s Pastor Tim Hansen will perform on guitar for the first time as well.
“To have Pastor Hansen perform this year makes it extra special,” Padrutt said. “I’m grateful to him, the church and the community for all of their support.”
Also included on the program are NSDA Executive Director Kimberly Kuman and researcher Dr. Michael Hammer, whose research is funded by NSDA, is from UW-Whitewater.
Padrutt said her brother came to Our Savior’s and met with church officials, including music director John Krueger, about hosting the concert. Padrutt is a 30-plus year member of the church and knows the church hosts music-related events for charity, including the annual Food Pantry Concert each December.
“He had the idea of doing a concert for a fundraiser,” Padrutt said of her brother, who recently joined the NSDA board. Bandel started having symptoms of the spasmodic dysphonia (SD) when he was in sixth grade. Although it took him a long time to accept his disease, Bandel received surgery in 1996 that eased the tension and made speaking less physically demanding.
To help increase awareness and education about spasmodic dysphonia, the NSDA sponsors various programs throughout the year.
NSDA is a not-for profit 501©3 organization founded in 1989 and dedicated to advancing medical research into the causes of and treatments for SD.
Spasmodic dysphonia belongs to a family of neurological disorders called dystonias.
A dystonia is a movement disorder that causes muscles to contract and spasm involuntarily. Dystonias can be generalized, affecting the entire body, or focal, affecting only a specific area of the body or group of muscles. Following Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, dystonia is the third most common movement disorder, according to NSDA.
SD is estimated to affect approximately 50,000 people in North America, according to NSDA, but that amount may be somewhat inaccurate due to ongoing misdiagnosis or undiagnosed cases of the disorder.
Although it can start at any time during life, SD seems to begin more often when people are middle-aged. SD affects women more often than men, with onset usually gradual with no obvious explanation.
Symptoms usually occur in the absence of any structural abnormality of the larynx, such as nodules, polyps, carcinogens, or inflammation
The concert will be preceded by remarks from Dr. Michael Hammer, who is director of the Airway Sensory Physiology Laboratory at UW-Whitewater, and Kimberly Kuman, executive director of the NSDA. Kuman will describe NSDA’s purpose.
The concert is sponsored by Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Thrivent Financial, Anjanette and Warren Bandel, Diane and Joe Padrutt and the Classic Brass Quintet.
For more information about SD, visit www.dysphonia.org. For more information about the concert, contact Padrutt at padruttje@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.