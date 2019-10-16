Gourds ‘N Roses on Wed. Oct. 23 to raise funds for breast cancer community

Join us for the Beyond Pink Foundation first event, Gourds ‘N Roses, on Wed. Oct. 23 and North and South Seafood & Smokehouse in DeForest, Wisconsin from 6 to 8 p.m.

For event details and registration, go to Eventbrite.com

Join us for a fun & relaxing evening and learn about the mission and work of a new charity that is having a tremendous impact on the breast cancer community.

To sponsor our event or to provide a raffle donation, please contact us at BeyondPinkFoundation@gmail.com. Thank you!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.