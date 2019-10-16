Gourds ‘N Roses on Wed. Oct. 23 to raise funds for breast cancer community

Join us for the Beyond Pink Foundation first event, Gourds ‘N Roses, on Wed. Oct. 23 and North and South Seafood & Smokehouse in DeForest, Wisconsin from 6 to 8 p.m.
For event details and registration, go to Eventbrite.com
Join us for a fun & relaxing evening and learn about the mission and work of a new charity that is having a tremendous impact on the breast cancer community.
To sponsor our event or to provide a raffle donation, please contact us at BeyondPinkFoundation@gmail.com. Thank you!
