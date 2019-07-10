Fiction
The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal
“An absolutely delightful read, perfect for a summer day with a good beer and a piece of pie.” — Kirkus Two sisters, one farm. A family is split when their father leaves their shared inheritance entirely to Helen, his younger daughter. Despite baking award-winning pies at the local nursing home, her older sister, Edith, struggles to make what most people would call a living. So she can’t help wondering what her life would have been like with even a portion of the farm money her sister kept for herself. With the proceeds from the farm, Helen builds one of the most successful light breweries in the country, and makes their company motto ubiquitous: “Drink lots. It’s Blotz.” Meanwhile, Edith’s granddaughter, Diana, grows up knowing that the real world requires a tougher constitution than her grandmother possesses. She earns a shot at learning the IPA business from the ground up--will that change their fortunes forever, and perhaps reunite her splintered family? Funny and quintessentially American, this deeply affecting family saga, proves that while resolution may span generations, but when it does, it’s got the makings of a perfect brew. Also available in large print and as an audiobook.
Knife by Jo Nesbo
Brilliant, beloved, and audaciously rogue police officer, Harry Hole is back and in the throes of a new, unanticipated rage--once again hunting the murderer who has haunted his entire career. Detective Harry Hole is not in a good place. Rakel--the only woman he’s ever loved--has ended it with him, permanently. He’s been given a chance for a new start with the Oslo Police but it’s in the cold case office, when what he really wants is to be investigating cases he suspects have ties to Svein Finne, the serial rapist and murderer who Harry helped put behind bars. And now, Finne is free after a decade-plus in prison--free, and Harry is certain, unreformed and ready to take up where he left off. But things will get worse. When Harry wakes up the morning after a blackout, drunken night with blood that’s clearly not his own on his hands, it’s only the very beginning of what will be a waking nightmare the likes of which even he could never have imagined. Also available in large print.
Nonfiction
The Killer Across the Table by John E. Douglas
The legendary FBI criminal profiler delves deep into the lives and crimes of four of the most disturbing and complex predatory killers, offering never-before-revealed details about his profiling process, and divulging the strategies used to crack some of America’s most challenging cases. In this riveting work of true crime, he spotlights four of the most diabolical criminals he’s confronted, interviewed and learned from. Going deep into each man’s life and crimes, he outlines the factors that led them to murder and how he used his interrogation skills to expose their means, motives, and true evil. The Killer Across the Table is centered around Douglas’ unique interrogation and profiling process. With his longtime collaborator Mark Olshaker, Douglas recounts the chilling encounters with these killers as he experienced them--revealing for the first time his profile methods in detail. Also available in large print and as an audiobook.
The Plaza: The Secret Life of America’s Most Famous Hotel by Julie Satow
From the moment in 1907 when New York millionaire Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt strode through the Plaza Hotel’s revolving doors to become its first guest, to the afternoon in 2007 when a mysterious Russian oligarch paid a record price for the hotel’s largest penthouse, the eighteen-story white marble edifice at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 59th Street has radiated wealth and luxury. In this definitive history, award-winning journalist Julie Satow not only pulls back the curtain on Truman Capote’s Black and White Ball and The Beatles’ first stateside visit, she also follows the money trail. The Plaza is the account of one vaunted New York City address that has become synonymous with wealth and scandal, opportunity and tragedy. With glamour on the surface and strife behind the scenes, it is the story of how one hotel became a mirror reflecting New York’s place at the center of the country’s cultural narrative for over a century. Coming soon as an audiobook.
Large Print
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
One of the most anticipated books of 2019 by Vulture, Entertainment Weekly, Buzzfeed, Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, Oprah.com, Huffington Post, Nylon, & more, poet Ocean Vuong’s debut novel is a shattering portrait of a family, first love, & the redemptive power of storytelling. It’s a letter from a son to a mother who cannot read. Written when the speaker is in his late twenties, it unearths a family’s history that began long before he was born – and rooted in Vietnam — all of it leading to an unforgettable revelation. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous is as much about the power of telling one’s own story as it is about the obliterating silence of not being heard. With stunning urgency and grace, Ocean Vuong writes of people caught between disparate worlds and asks how we heal and rescue one another without forsaking who we are. It is, perhaps, the most important debut novel of the year.
Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations by William McRaven
Admiral William H. McRaven is back with amazing stories of adventure during his career as a Navy SEAL and commander of America’s Special Operations Forces. Having been involved in some of the most famous missions in recent memory, including the capture of Saddam Hussein, the rescue of Captain Richard Phillips, and the raid to kill Osama bin Laden, Sea Stories begins in 1960 at the American Officers’ Club in France, the place where a young Bill McRaven learned the value of a good story. It’s an unforgettable look back on one man’s incredible life, from childhood days sneaking into high-security military sites to a day job of hunting terrorists and rescuing hostages. Inspirational and rife with thrilling stories mined from the special operations world, Sea Stories is a remarkable memoir from one of America’s most distinguished heroes. Also available as an audiobook.
Audiobook
Girl in the Rearview Mirror by Kelsey Rae Dimberg
This summer’s first sleeper hit, and by a Wisconsin writer too boot, it recounts the tale of the young nanny for a prominent political family gets drawn into a web of deadly lies--including her own--in this stunning debut thriller with the menacing twists of Megan Abbott and the exquisite suspense of Laura Lippman. They are Phoenix’s First Family: handsome Philip Martin, son of the sitting Senator, an ex-football player who carries himself with an easy grace and appears destined to step into his father’s seat when the time is right; his wife Marina, the stylish and elegant director of Phoenix’s fine arts museum; and their four-year-old daughter Amabel, beautiful and precocious and beloved. But behind every fade lurks a less attractive truth. When a young woman approaches Finn, claiming a connection with Philip and asking Finn to pass on a message, Finn becomes caught up in a web of deceit with the senate seat at its center. And Finn isn’t exactly innocent herself: she too has a background she has kept hidden, and under the hot Phoenix sun, everything is about to be laid bare. . .
Stay Sexy Don’t Get Murdered by Karin Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark
The highly anticipated first book by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, the voices behind the hit podcast My Favorite Murder. Sharing never-before-heard stories, Karen and Georgia irreverently recount their biggest mistakes and deepest fears, reflecting on the formative life events that shaped them into two of the nation’s most followed voices. They focus on the importance of self-advocating and valuing personal safety over being “nice” or “helpful.” They delve into their own pasts and true crime stories to discuss meaningful cultural and societal issues with fierce empathy and unapologetic frankness. Read by the authors, along with actor Paul Giamatti, & recorded in front of a live audience.
Teen
Teen Titans: Raven by Kami Garcia
When a tragic accident takes the life of seventeen-year-old Raven Roth’s foster mom--and Raven’s memory--she moves to New Orleans to live with her foster mother’s family and finish her senior year of high school. Starting over isn’t easy. Raven remembers how to solve math equations and make pasta, but she can’t remember her favorite song or who she was before the accident. When strange things start happening--impossible things--Raven starts to think it might be better not to know who she was in her previous life. But as she grows closer to her foster sister, Max, her new friends, and Tommy Torres, a guy who accepts her for who she is now, Raven has to decide if she’s ready to face what’s buried in the past...
Children’s
How to Read a Book by Kwame Alexander
A stunning new picture book from Newbery Medalist Kwame Alexander and Caldecott Honoree Melissa Sweet. This New York Times bestselling duo has teamed up for the first time to bring you How to Read a Book, a poetic and beautiful journey about the experience of reading. Kwame Alexander’s evocative poetry and Melissa Sweet’s lush artwork come together to take readers on a sensory journey between the pages of a book. Adventure awaits!
