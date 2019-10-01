Sun Prairie’s prince of paranormal, Chad Lewis, tracks down the unusual across the globe but a nearby spot is getting his attention these days.
Centuries ago people reported seeing mermaids in Lake Superior’s watery depth and just a couple of years ago Lewis talked to a man who caught a glimpse of a serpent in the waves.
The stories don’t surprise Lewis at all.
“Water has always played a part in folklore from the native people who lived near water to the pioneers who later settled, to the tourists today—the stories come from people who saw these things,” Lewis said.
Hooked on Lake Superior with its huge portal of paranormal activity, Lewis and share tales of ghosts, sea monsters and UFOs at the “Supernatural Lake Superior” event on Oct. 2 at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
For more than 20 years Lewis has hunted legends, researched paranormal sites, and talked with people eager to find an explanation for what they’ve experienced.
True believers, diehard skeptics and everyone in between are invited to come to the Oct. 2 library event and find out what he’s uncovered.
“I try to sort fact from fiction, give people all the details and then leave it up to them to come to their own conclusions,” he said.
No matter where people stand on the belief scale, Lewis said they have a lot of fun at these programs.
Lewis has written more than 20 books on the supernatural and has been featured on Discovery Channel’s A Haunting, William Shatner’s Weird or What and ABC’s Scariest Places on Earth, Monsters and Mysteries in America.
Through his Road Guide of Haunted Places book series, Lewis invites others to take a road trip around Wisconsin and other states: Illinois, Michigan, Florida, Minnesota, and South Dakota.
“People are itching for that uniqueness—something that they can’t find anywhere else—a haunted place, UFO sightings—and for some people it’s a test of bravery to go to some of these places,” he said.
Around Halloween, the lure of the paranormal heightens, Lewis says, with people looking for a scare and an adrenaline rush. It’s the same for him.
“I don’t know if ghosts exist or if we have discovered every creature in the universe, but the not knowing is the adventure part of it, that’s the curiosity of it,” Lewis says.
Lewis was raised in Eau Claire and has been a Sun Prairie resident for three years. He said the state is rich in the paranormal with three towns claiming to be the UFO capital of the world.
After getting a master’s degree in psychology Lewis started giving lectures about paranormal.
“I was interested in why some people believe in these things and why some don’t,” Lewis added, about the psyche side of exploring these legends.
Soon people were coming up to him afterward to tell their own experiences, and his paranormal research career was born.
In his latest adventure, Lewis and his Sun Prairie research colleague Kevin Nelson are tracking down the wendigo—a supernatural human-like monster that eats its victims and roams the Canadian wilderness and U. S. upper Midwest.
There have been cases of hundreds of killings by people who said they were possessed by the wendigo. Lewis is set to visit one of the reported creature’s burial site in Canada this December.
“This is probably the scariest and most complex legend that I ever dealt with but it’s one that most people have never even heard of,” Lewis said about the book that is slated to be published early next year.
When he started investigating the paranormal more than 20 years ago, Lewis was set on solving all the mysteries but he’s shifted focus to try to understand what folklore tales mean to people and society.
“Whether you believe the stories or not, it’s important to document the stories as they morph and progress over the years,” he added.
Lewis says that’s very valuable, so people in a hundred years can come back and read about them.
In his travels, Lewis has found tales of the paranormal in small towns and in big cities—-he says people just have to dig a little for it.
“Weirdness is all around us, and people just love embracing it.”
Chad Lewis will present Supernatural Lake Superior: Tales of ghosts, sea monsters and UFOs at the Sun Prairie Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. For more information about Chad Lewis, go online to www.chadlewisresearch.com.
