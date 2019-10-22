The Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive will hold a bake sale on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9-11 a.m.
Speciality items include lefse, made from real potatoes, Scandinavian specialities, baked good and other yummy treats. Knitted and crocheted items will also be for sale. This event is sponsored by the Women of the Church at Lake Edge Lutheran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.