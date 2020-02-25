Library Friends writing contest starts March 1

The Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library are sponsoring the second annual writing contest. This year there will be three cash prizes for each age category. First place — $50; Second place — $30 and Runner-up $20.
There are three age categories with a theme to write about in each category.
Grades K- 5 “When I walk into the library I feel . . .”
Grades 6-12 “Libraries help me become . . .”
Adult “The Library is important to Sun Prairie community because . . .”
All genres of writing are accepted including: narrative, memoir, poetry, graphic, autobiography.
Each submission is limited to 500 words.
Submissions begin March 1 and end April 17.
Winners will be notified on Friday May 8, 2020.
Winners will be announced at a special ceremony Saturday May 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.
For more information go to: sunlib.org/friends-sun-prairie-public-library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.