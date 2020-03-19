Free Spring Break Meal Kits distributed on March 20

The Sun Prairie Food Pantry is coordinating the distribution of a Spring Break Meal Kit for families on March 20 at Northside, Westside and Bird Elementary schools from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
This is made possible due to a collaborative effort between the Food Pantry, Second Harvest, the Sun Prairie School District and Sassy Cow Creamery.
The objective is to help bridge the meal gap over spring break by providing, food - (Second Harvest) milk - (Sassy Cow) and grocery gift certificate - (Sun Prairie Food Pantry).
