Box of Balloons is turning six! Hike on over and celebrate six years of helping kids in need at their annual fundraiser, the Birthday Bash.
The Birthday Bash is a large family-friendly birthday themed FUNdraiser. The event is filled with entertainment, balloons, treats, and of course cake. Each year the Birthday Bash boasts a unique theme with this years’ theme being ‘Camp Celebrate’.
Box of Balloons has partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to throw a camping and outdoors themed event to not only celebrate Box of Balloons’ accomplishments but to also celebrate the 75th Birthday of Smokey the Bear. Smokey the Bear will be in attendance along with a DNR Forester giving education and engaging presentations.
Join Box of Balloons on Nov. 15, from 5:30- 8 p.m. at Meadowview Elementary School for s’more fun than you can handle! Tickets and more information can be found at www.boxofballoons.org.
“The Birthday Bash serves as the main fundraiser for Box of Balloons every year and we consistently have over 400 guests in attendance. This event ensures that we can continue to celebrate the birthdays of kids in need, kids that otherwise would not be celebrated or have never had a birthday celebration,” said Nicole Moll, Box of Balloons founder.
Box of Balloons is a non-profit organization that began in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin in November 2013 with the mission to make every birthday happy and every child celebrated by giving children in need a birthday party in a box. Since then the organization has grown to 39 chapters in 23 states and have celebrated over 2,700 children in need. Every chapter has a team of volunteers, donors and business partners that work together to ensure children in need have the chance to be celebrated and have a day filled with joy and love. For more information about Box of Balloons please visit www.boxofballoons.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.
