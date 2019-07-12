Come and learn about God’s love and power at Desert Crossroads Vacation Bible School (VBS) at Living Water Church (3075 Prospect Dr, Sun Prairie), Sunday, Aug. 4 through Thursday, Aug. 8, 5:45 -8:15 p.m.
This year’s theme will focus on discovering how God stands with us as we make choices on our life journey.
VBS is free and all children, ages 3 ½ -5th grades are welcome. Invite a friend and come and join the fun. Older students and adults are invited to volunteer as well. For more information or to register, call 608-834-9899. Pre-registration is encouraged. Additional forms are available by contacting the church office or visiting the church website: www.livingwaterflows.com
