Join Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to welcome a family home just in time for the holidays on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at 1120 Chicory Way in Sun Prairie.
Soon-to-be Habitat homeowner, Jean, is a single father with three children: 18-year-old Olga, 16-year-old Sandra, and 12-year-old Isaac. For Jean, attempts to qualify for a traditional mortgage were unsuccessful.
“Finding a place I can call home has been a long and emotional journey,” Jean said, “Over the years, renting apartments has become more expensive and harder to bear. It’s tough to keep up with the expenses of everyday life as a single father.”
The family is excited to put down permanent roots and not have to change school districts. “I consider their education a top priority in my life,” Jean explained, “I graduated from UW-Madison and I work full time as a laboratory technician. Besides school, my oldest plays softball; Sandra plays basketball and Isaac is a soccer player. I am very proud of my kids because they’re humble, respectful and Christian believers.”
The home, sponsored by Blackhawk Church, will mark the 292nd Habitat home built in Dane County and the 41st home built in Sun Prairie.
An additional eight homes are planned during the course of the next two years in the Vandenburg Heights neighborhood.
During the home building process, Jean spent hundreds of hours on the construction site building his home. Prior to breaking ground, Jean and members of Blackhawk Church built the home frame in their parking lot. The frame was then moved to its permanent location in Sun Prairie.
Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County has been building in partnership with low- to moderate-income families in 18 different communities throughout Dane County. Currently Habitat is building in Madison, Sun Prairie and Fitchburg. Through their volunteer network, generous donors, and sales from their two Habitat ReStores, they’re helping families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance to build a better life through shelter. In Dane County alone, one in eight people live in poverty, including 16% of all Dane County children.
Learn more at habitatdane.org.
