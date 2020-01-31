Poonam Verma has Barbie to thank for starting her sewing career.
As a little girl, Verma’s custom-made clothes for her dolls made them the best dressed in town.
Years later, when she went to college, Verma’s school friend flocked to her for a fashion transformation.
“They started to see my dresses and my outfits with the matching scrunchies and hair ribbons and that attracted everyone to me,” Verma remembered of her start in 20-plus years in the dressmaking and fashion industry in India, Canada, and now in the United States.
Butterfly Creations, Verma’s Sun Prairie business, specializes in custom-made clothing for women, men, and children. She also offers alterations, sustainable fashion and textile recycling, home decor, and the ancient art of mehndi.
It’s a lot of work, but Verma describes it as her passion, bringing back the lost art of dressmaking, intricate hand-sewing, and other styling details.
Her goal is to make every client happy with quality workmanship and timely service.
“I like to create unique pieces with color, texture, pattern, and style and customize it to a person’s body type,” Verma said.
Verma learned to sew from her mom when she was a little girl. Her mom was impressed by her daughter’s talents and gave her “you go girl” encouragement.
While earning a degree in business management and marketing during the day, Verma went to fashion design school at night to hone her creative skills. She said her motto is, “Where there is a needle, where there is fabric, there I am.”
On the Butterfly Creations Facebook page, happy clients show off special occasion dresses, restyled garments, and original styles, all created by Verma.
Most of her business comes word-of-mouth from satisfied customers, and more often than not, her clients become her friends.
During a consultation, Verma likes to get a feel of what her clients are looking for. She alters dresses for people who have lost or gained weight, want a fashion update for a garment, or need to fit into their old military uniform.
“You just name it and I will find a way to do it,” Verma said.
Butterfly Creations offers garment recycling and refashioning—something that aligns with Verma’s philosophy that quality fabrics shouldn’t be thrown away. Many of her friends have asked her to create something special from items of their loved one who has passed away.
“I can make a pillow, teddy bear or blanket out of it to serve as a memento that can be passed down through the generations,” Verma said.
One of Verma’s specialties is creating authentic, traditional, Indian, Asian and African garments.
For sarees, she re-styles inner petticoats with stretchy support fabric and creates overlaying draping out of sumptuous fabrics, colors, and textures that honors the dresses’ thousands-year-old tradition in India.
Showcasing her Indian culture, Verma loves to introduce clients to the ancient art of mendhi.
Natural henna leaves are dried, ground up and mixed into a paste with coconut oil. The mixture is then applied to the skin in intricate designs. The natural dye turns dark maroon or light depending on the person’s body heat and mood, Verma said. The results can last more than a week.
Applying natural henna to the skin, Verma said, can help calm and cool the body, relieve headaches and have other benefits. She offers the service by appointment to bridal parties, ladies night-out celebrations, as well as individual clients.
“It makes you feel healthy, calm and pampered,” she said.
Verma works as a special education assistant in the Sun Prairie Area School District but started Butterfly Creations to satisfy her creative and entrepreneurial spirit.
The name of the business says it all, Verma said, noting that a butterfly’s transformation from larva to adult is beautiful.
“This work is my passion and I like to make it enjoyable to everyone,” Verma said. “When I see the smiles on my client’s faces that is my reward and I know that I am doing something for the community to come and enjoy.”
Butterfly Creations, LLC on Facebook at facebook.com/butterflyCreationsbyPoonamVerma
608-316-1627
