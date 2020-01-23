Join the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for an Open Forum Process about mental health concerns impacting individuals, families, and the community.
The event is from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St. Sun Prairie.
The Open Forum Process allows people to be heard and vital perspectives to be shared on how faith communities like Sun Prairie United Methodist Church can help address mental health concerns in our community.
A light supper is included in the evening’s discussion. Childcare available if requested at least 48 hours in advance. Join us in conversation and share with us more about your story.
Get free tickets now at www.eventbrite.comcomcomfcTCq5FH1ZAuJGLAG6K-Kp8G-2XKT_eIKcW8f_cV3gVcTa-faQ
Or on our Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/events/538408113379365/
