Ephemeral Art at Patrick Marsh

Let your creativity go wild at the Ephemeral Art experience from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Patrick Marsh, Stein Road, Sun Prairie.
Guide Sonya Sankaran, will lead participants in art projects that use the natural elements found in the plants and minerals at Patrick Marsh. You will learn to weave flexible plant stems and trees to create sculptures, and express your individuality through colorful mandalas. You will also learn how being in nature and creativity can benefit your mental health. Adults and children alike will relish in the play and fun of using nature to create artwork.
The event is sponsored by Groundswell Conservancy.
What to bring: Dress for the weather. Tennis shoes or hiking boots will be useful.
Located adjacent to the City of Sun Prairie, the 145-acre Parick Marsh is surrounded by land owned and managed by the Wisconsin DNR, Dane County, and Groundswell. The conservation and recreation values of Patrick Marsh merited its inclusion in the Wisconsin DNR’s Land Legacy Report, a list of the 229 places that are critical to protect “to meet Wisconsin’s future conservation and recreation needs in the next 50 years.” Patrick Marsh is well-situated to meet some of those needs, being located on the door step of the city of Sun Prairie, which is home to 31,000 people.
More about the guide: Sonya Sankaran is an ecologist and artist who works connecting people to their environment. She is focused on understanding the strong relationship between our environment and our health. She has worked with Groundswell on projects to bring outdoor learning infrastructure and curriculum to schools to enhance students’ mental, emotional and physical well being.
Prior to working with Groundswell, Sankaran worked in Costa Rica and India in conservation education by creating murals and print outreach materials. After completing her masters in marine botany, Sankaran was at the Monterey Bay Aquarium as a Senior Bilingual Education Specialist, using her background as an ecologist, interpreter, and artist to teach field studies to high school students. After moving back to Madison in 2014, she coordinated Public Health of Madison and Dane County’s Children and Nature Initiative, integrating nature into the play and learning strategies of preschools that serve low-income children. Sankaran continues to work as a consultant in the development of nature-based curriculum and infrastructure with the goals of improving mental, physical and socio-emotional health.
Sankaran holds a Bachelor of Science in ecology from the University of San Diego, California and a master’s degree in marine science from Moss Landing Marine Laboratories.
This is a free event but space is limited.
