FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2000 file photo, documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker is flanked by 35-year-old images of Bob Dylan as Pennebaker sits in his New York editing suite. Oscar-winning documentary maker Pennebaker has died at the age of 94. Frazer Pennebaker said in an email his father died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his Long Island home from natural causes.