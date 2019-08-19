Happening in SP this week

Concert in the Park
Join the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department for its Tuesday, Aug. 20 concert at Wetmore Park for an evening of great music, food and fun.
The Sun Prairie Community Band will perform from 6-7 p.m.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in with family and friends. There will be free activities for kids, food for purchase at select concerts and great entertainment!
The Sun Prairie Community Band is a volunteer organization providing performances in Sun Prairie and other surrounding communities. they are a concert band of 40-50 musicians, playing everything from traditional and contemporary concert band music to marches, slow tunes, jazz and holiday music. Members include professional musicians, students, and others who enjoy playing. Learn more at www.spacb.org
Meet the Author: Gregory Renz
Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room
Gregory Renz is a retired firefighter who was inducted into the Wisconsin Fire and Police Hall of Fame in 2006 following the dramatic rescue of two little boys from their burning basement bedroom. He’ll be here to talk about his long career as a Fire Captain with the Milwaukee Fire Department, as well as his gripping debut novel, Beneath the Flames. Book sales and signing will follow the event.
Wisconsin Suspense Author: Patricia Skalka
Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room
Join the Sun Prairie Public Library for an engaging evening with Patricia Skalka, Wisconsin’s ‘Mistress of Mystery,’ and author of the best-selling Dave Cubiak series, which pits a former troubled Chicago cop against a roster of clever killers on the Door County Peninsula.
Skalka turned to fiction following a successful career in nonfiction, including stints as a Staff Writer for Reader’s Digest, freelancer, ghost writer, writing instructor, and book reviewer.
Skalka is president of the Sisters in Crime Chicagoland Chapter and a member of several professional organizations, including The Authors Guild of America, Mystery Writers of America, and Society of Midland Authors. Time will be allotted for Q&A, with a book sale / signing to follow.
Find more information on the Sun Prairie Public Library website, www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org.
