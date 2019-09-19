Sun Prairie woman earns national Girl Scout award

A Sun Prairie Girl Scout volunteer received the Girl Scout Honor Pin at Badgerland Council’s annual meeting and leadership celebration last month in Madison.
Danielle Gindlesberger, who volunteers with her daughter’s Girl Scout Cadette troop, was recognized for her outstanding service to Girl Scouts not only in her community, but across Badgerland’s 23-county jurisdiction.
In January Gindlesberger led a biomedical engineering program, at which more than 100 girls had the opportunity to print skin cells and other body parts using a 3D printer, work in teams to create a replica of a pig femur and network with women in the biomedical field.
“What Girl Scouts are able to do and the opportunities the girls have are amazing,” she said “To be along on their journey has been really rewarding. It’s been really an honor to be part of it with them.”
The Honor Pin is a national honor, and is delivered by local Girl Scout councils. Marci Henderson, Badgerland Council CEO, presented the award.
“Volunteers like Danielle are invaluable to our organization,” Henderson said. “It takes a lot of time, energy and patience to take on something like this, and she knocked it out of the park. The fact that our girls get to do things like 3D print tissue just goes to show the range of topics Girl Scouts covers. We’re so thankful for her lending her expertise.”
Gindlesberger has been involved with Girl Scout since she was a young girl, and continued to volunteer through her college years. She enrolled her daughter in Girl Scouts seven years ago and has been involved with the troop ever since.
“I don’t think you can be a Girl Scout and not see the world differently,” she said. “I have friends that I still communicate with on a regular basis that I met as a Girl Scout when I was in first grade. And those relationships change who you are, and it’s amazing to see new things. And now, as an adult volunteer, to see those things through my daughter’s eyes and her friends’ eyes is amazing.”
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland Council serves 23 counties in south-central and southwest Wisconsin,
More information about Badgerland Girl Scouts, including leadership awards and how to join, can be found at www.gsbadgerland.org.
