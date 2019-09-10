It's Knights of Columbus Fish Fry time

The Knights of Columbus Council #4879 Friday night Fish Fries are back starting Sept. 13 through December from 5-8 p.m. at The Round Table, 1611 N. Bristol St. Stop by for a hearty meal and support community youth groups fundraising at each event.
The menu features a choice of three piece cod (beer-battered deep fried or baked), four piece chicken tender or seven piece butterfly shrimp meal. Entrees include fries or baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, roll and a choice of coffee, milk or water. Dessert is available for a small additional fee. The meal cost is $12, an extra piece of fish costs $1.50.
A smaller meal for children under 12 includes two piece cod or chicken tenders meal with fries is available for $6.
To-Go orders are also available for an extra 50 cents. Please call 608-825-9195 for take out orders.
Additionally, the bar will be open at 4 p.m., offering classic brandy old fashioned and grasshoppers for an after-dinner drink.
Proceeds from the fish fries will benefit these youth groups on the following Fridays:
Sept 13 - Sun Prairie Storm
Oct 11. - Boy Scout Troop 47
Nov 8 - Sun Prairie High School Co-ed Cheer
Dec 13. - Sun Prairie High School Girls' Softball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.