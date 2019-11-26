Join in on a holiday tradition in Sun Prairie at the 104th annual Fire Truck Parade and Tree Lighting event on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Historical Library and Museum, 115 E. Main St. in Sun Prairie.
This colorful and energetic community tradition, which includes a special guest appearance from Santa Claus! This event is a partnership between the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum.
Area fire departments will bring their trucks to town decorated for the holiday season! The fire trucks will depart from Kroncke Drive at approximately 5:55 p.m. and travel east on Main Street and proceed until they are parked at the intersection of Main Street and Church/Market Streets.
Santa Claus will light the downtown holiday tree in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, 115. E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
Enjoy free horse-drawn wagon rides from the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Rides leave from in front of museum.
Santa Saturdays in downtown Sun Prairie
Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at New Perspective Senior Living, 222 S. Bristol Street, Sun Prairie.
Bring the kids, their wish list, and a camera, and take a free photo with Santa Claus! New Perspective Senior Living is located at 222 S. Bristol Street.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie
