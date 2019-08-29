Wormfarm Institute announces the ninth Annual Fermentation Fest –A Live Culture Convergence taking place over two weekends - Oct 5-6 and 12-13, 2019.
As local farmers harvest crops this fall, fermenters of all kinds will descend on Reedsburg from across the country – bringing fermenting know-how to Wisconsin – while also celebrating what the world knows Wisconsin does best - cheese and beer.
Many of your favorite foods and drinks are probably fermented. For instance: coffee, cider, sourdough bread, salami, wine, mead, sauerkraut and more.
Chefs, authors, brewers and picklers will offer more than 50 classes and tastings about fermented products.
The event continues to grow and transform reflecting both the essence of the fermentation process and a rapidly growing interest in probiotics, preservation and live culture.
Fermentation makes foods more nutritious, as well as delicious. Microscopic organisms – (good bacteria) transform food and extend its shelf life. Fermentation is found throughout human cultures. Hundreds of medical and scientific studies confirm what small rural communities have always known: Fermented foods help people stay healthy.
Classes and events require online registration at www.fermentationfest.com and range from lacto-fermented vegetables to gluten-free baking, to foraging walks, to presentations on indigo dying, and interactive fermented meals.
“We are particularly proud of this year’s lineup of accomplished authors and makers from throughout the region as well as both coasts”, said class organizer Mel Trudeau. “Fermentation is about transformation and takes place beyond the kitchen and the brew-pub.”
The award winning Farm /Art DTour that has been a significant part of the convergence, is now a biennial (next one in 2020) but there will be plenty of art and music in Reedsburg’s City Park. This open air marketplace bubbling with fermented food, art, beer and ideas will be the place to eat, drink and connect with other culture curious fermenters.
Reedsburg is located 50 miles northwest of Madison -- midway between Chicago and Minneapolis.
“Perfectly situated to bring together the region’s most talented chefs, artists, brewers, bakers, poets and cheesemakers, each in their own way celebrating abundance and transformation” said Donna Neuwirth, Wormfarm Institute’s Executive Director. “These ancient preservation practices are still very much alive in rural areas handed down through generations. And we’re excited to see fermentation fervor (as Sandor Katz, author of the Art of Fermentation calls it) continue to grow.”
For more information visit www.fermentationfest.com.
