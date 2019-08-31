Girls on the Run registration open

Registration for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season is now open.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires 3-5th grade girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a 10-week season that encourages personal development, team building, and connection to the community.
This fall, Girls on the Run will be offered at 45 sites, including Sun Prairie. Each team will meet twice weekly for 90 minutes and participate in lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to each life skills. The season will culminate in a 5K event that brings together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. This fall, the 5K event will take place at the Waunakee Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The public is welcome.
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is proud to share that no girl is ever turned away for an inability to pay for the program. Thanks to generous donors and sponsors, the organization will offer nearly $50,000 in scholarship support to participants and families in 2019.
Spots remain on most teams and volunteer coaches are still needed.
“Coaching is an incredible way to give back to your local community. You don’t have to be a runner – we provide all materials and the training needed to help volunteers confidently deliver each lesson.” says Annie Taff, Director of Programming for Girls on the Run.
To register, coach, or learn more, visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org.
