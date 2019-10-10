John Thao now knows that you don’t wear a red shirt and khaki pants while back-to-school shopping at Target unless you want to help customers find the toilet paper in aisle 6.
The Sun Prairie stay-at-home dad brings laughs to people with his exaggerated tales of parenting.
But Thao warns he doesn’t offer parenting advice.
“This is not a parenting blog, because I don’t want someone to sue me if they take my advice,” Thao said.
Thao launched “Dadding with John” on Facebook last fall. At first, he was going to post the obligatory back-to-school-photos of his three kids, but he got waylaid.
Instead he chronicled his sans kids half-day off enjoying himself.
“I thought I could do that, my friends know that I am a stay-at-home dad—and I will just post what I do all day,” Thao said.
The posted pictures went viral showing Thao doing just want he wanted.
This year, he celebrated when his youngest went to first grade and he was free until the afternoon.
Thao started the day responsibly with a trip to Target to finish up back-to-school shopping posting a jab at the supermom for the task’s lateness: “Don’t judge me, Karen! not everyone can be a house-cleaning, laundry-washing, craft-cutting, dinner-making, child-rearing, leg-shaving, gym-going, diet-following super mom like you.”
The day’s itinerary included a solo trip to Chuck E. Cheese to spend all his tokens, then a stop at his favorite restaurant—with not a single chicken nugget on the menu.
Just for the novelty of it, Thao headed out to the Dane County airport to see what it would be like to stand in line for a flight without a little human pulling at his pant leg and crotch elbowing him. But as he set up his tripod to take his photo, he started to rethink.
“This is probably a bad idea to take pictures at the security checkpoint and then just leave. Yeah, the next time I go to the airport, I’m going to be randomly picked out of line and get patted down,” he said.
For Thao being funny is a skill— survival of the fittest. He grew up in a large Hmong family with nine brothers and sisters.
“My need to be funny and loud comes from being in a large family because you have to fight for attention,” Thao said, describing typical family gatherings can reach more than 60 people.
Taking care of his many nieces and nephews, set him up for being a stay at home dad to his own kids—Nathan, age 9, Isabelle, age 7 and Abigail, age 5—all students at Royal Oaks Elementary school.
But Thao credits his wife, Alyssa, for being the better parent.
“She always knows the right stuff to say to the kids and she always makes the right decision. I think that she is the perfect parent,” said Thao, adding his own self-critique. “I am around 50 percent. I’m not a great parent, but I’m not bad.”
Thao, a den leader for his son’s Pack 443, helped the scouts make some awesome rocket launchers. The Little Free Library at Royal Oaks Elementary is also his handy work.
Between the laundry, making meals, and driving the kids to after-school activities--after 3 p.m. it’s like I’m driving around the race track at Angell Park--Thao says his days are non-stop. He often wonders how much he would get paid if someone gave him a stay-at-home dad salary. He read an article once that estimated an amount.
“It was like $100,000 and yeah, I thought that made sense,” Thao said. “I don’t know who’s going to pay it, but I will take it.”
Thao admits daily humor and exaggeration of domestic adventures may get a little tiresome to his kids but he says it’s all done with love.
“I honestly have so much fun with my kids,” but Thao added, it can be challenging to them to have a funny dad: “I hope that they have good insurance when they grow up, so they can get a good therapist because they might need it.”
Thao hopes to make it on “The Ellen Show” someday but he’s cool just connecting with his local audience of stay-at-home parents and other fans, until that happens.
“I just want to make them smile, give them a laugh and brighten their day,” he said.
Need a laugh? Check out John Thao’s “Dadding with John” on Facebook and www.daddingwithjohn.com.
Q and A with John Thao
What is the end goal of your blog and Facebook page?
My current goal is to be on “Ellen” so that my mother-in-law will finally talk to me. However, my ultimate goal is to turn the blog into a book then eventually a TV show. The show would be similar to the show 24 where the audience follows me for 24 hours putting out fires related to being a stay-at-home dad. Episode 19 would be me yelling at the kids to go to bed so my wife and I can have finally watch Game of Thrones. Episode 20 would be us asleep on the sofa while the kids watch Jon Snow impale white walkers. I have sent out the script and am waiting to hear back. The problem is that half of every episode is just me in the bathroom hiding from my kids.
Your Facebook posts has gotten a lot of attention the past couple of years. Who are your fans?
I only write about my personal experience so I’d say my target market is for anyone that can relate to the rollercoaster adventures of my personal life. I would like to eventually monetize my Facebook page but I can’t seem to figure out who has more money — parents or jobless shut-ins.
How do you deal with your new-found fame and fortune?
I’m very familiar with being famous. In 4th grade, I was given a solo in our winter concert. I sang “It’s my party” by Leslie Gore, and I nailed it. After that concert, even the fifth graders were telling me what a good job I had done. I was pretty popular in recess that week.
Fortune-wise, the blog has really improved my quality of life. I’m don’t want to brag but I can usually upgrade my fries to onion rings with my Culver’s meals now. My blog has only made $3 but I can feel the floodgates opening so I’m pre-spending the money before it comes in.
You said on your blog that Dadding with John is about you and not your kids. Why?
My kids are really fortunate. They have their mother’s good looks and smarts. And do you know what they want? They only want one thing: more. More candy! More books! More love! More attention!
We have a wonderful dog. Guess what? They want another one. They can’t even be bothered to flush the toilet and they want me to get another living being that I have chase around the yard with a poop bag. I let them get a toy with their allowance and they ask for another toy.
Sorry, what was the question? Oh yes... I need someone to look at me and say “That guy is handsome, has a beautiful wife, great kids, a loyal dog, a late-model minivan and still deserves more.” That’s why I need this page to be about me, not the kids. Kids these days are so entitled.
Now that all three of your kids are in school, tell me what a normal day looks like for you?
Well, I usually wake up around 4 a.m. and groggily pick up whichever kid is in bed with us and bring them back to their bed. Then I lie awake in bed and grumble to myself. I feel like everyone needs a nice grumbling session once in a while. At around 6:15 a.m., I get up and tell my kids to wake up and start packing their lunches. After their lunches are packed then I’ll tell my kids to wake up then I’ll start making breakfast. After that, I’ll tell my kids to wake up. After everyone has had breakfast I’ll tell them to get their shoes on for the bus. Of course, we’ll run to the bus stop and see it pulling away from the stop. So in the car and off to school we go. When I get back I’ll usually put on some pants.
The rest of the morning I’ll usually, look at the honey-do list that my wife has set up on our phones. After a good laugh, I’ll settle down for a video game session. When my fingers get tired then I’ll head to the PAC and play some basketball. For lunch, I’ll eat my kids’ dinners from yesterday that they refused to eat
My afternoon varies a lot. I’ll either cry in bed because of my crippling loneliness and lack of friends or I’ll take a nap and have a cookie. It usually depends on how I’m feeling that day. Once the kids get home from school I’ll switch from my dad hat to my driver at. The rest of the evening I’ll drive around Sun Prairie picking up and dropping off kids. My kids are involved in boy scouts, girl scouts, swimming with the SP Storm, karate with Infinity Martial Arts, dancing at Madison Dance Academy, the choir at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, piano with Ms. Kim, underwater basket weaving, and the French-Chinese War reenactment society. I’m not 100 percent sure of the last two but I’ve lost track of their activities so I’m not going to count them out.
Dinner is whatever I can find in the fridge that has minimal mold on it. Bedtime is an award-winning yo-yo routine or me telling them to go to bed and them coming down with a more absurd reason for not being in bed. Then I pass out on the sofa with a stale half-eaten donut in my hand.
Yeah, I have it pretty good.
