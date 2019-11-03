Social media safety class Nov. 11

Parents are invited to come learn about social media dangers, online gaming platforms, misuse of technology, and how to best protect your children. This open forum and seminar is on Monday, Nov. 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Patrick Marsh Middle School, 1351 Columbus St. Sun Prairie.
This is a great way for parents of students to better equip themselves with knowledge and practical resources to provide safe social media and technology monitoring for their children and in their homes.
This class is being sponsored by Sun Prairie Community Schools and Neighborhood Navigators.
