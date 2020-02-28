My parents took a five-day trip to Las Vegas last week. I’ve never been, but according to my dad, visiting Sin City involves walking in roundabout ways where a destination that seems only a short walk away actually requires a more complicated path resulting in many more steps. There are also no 25-cent slot machines on the strip’s sidewalk where you could win a car; thanks for building up false hopes, National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation.
With my parents out of state, I was tasked with taking care of River – my four-legged fur brother. He’s a six-year-old long-haired dachshund with a bit of Chihuahua. River is a rescue from Texas who was brought to Wisconsin through the organization Paddy’s Paws to safe him from a kill shelter. He’s what would be considered a “good boi” in doggo speak.
Taking care of River is pretty simple – let him outside a few times a day for a bathroom break, make sure his food and water bowls are filled, spend some time playing with him, and pick up any fluff that may come out of his toys when he’s a bit too rough with them. I’ve done it on occasions when my parents have gone camping.
But, I forgot to factor in one element; this was the longest time River would be home alone. He is used to spending the nights snuggled up with my parents as he sleeps and having someone at home with him most of the day.
The first couple days went fine; River would go outside when I came to let him out then want to play with his stuffed pink rabbit toy for a bit.
Then Tuesday happened. When I tried to leave my parent’s place after the morning bathroom break, River decided he needed to come with me to work. At first, I assumed he was jumping by the door because he needed to go outside again. I opened the door to let him outside and River just stood on the deck as if saying “Well, what are you waiting for? Let’s go.” I was able to convince him he needed to stay at home by putting a couple pieces of Pupperoni in his food dish while I quickly made my escape. Sorry, River, you just can’t come to work with me.
River decided to pull the same shenanigans at lunch. Instead of diverting his attention with treats, I threw his pink bunny down the hall and while River scampered after it, I made my escape.
We went through a similar routine on Wednesday. But when I went to let River out at a bit before 6 p.m., I reminded him my parents would be home in just a few hours. The dog was cuddled up on the couch with my mom’s sweatshirt, looking completely content and cozy after being let outside. Finally, River had reached the maximum chill level where he understood it would only be a few hours before his humans were back home. Or so I thought.
As I tried to leave at 7ish, River bounded off the couch as soon as he saw me put on my coat. After acting so well behaved, River felt the need to attempt to go with me. Honestly, this little game was becoming a minor frustration especially because I was ready to go home. At a certain point I was almost ready to say “Fine, get in. You’ll come to my apartment where I have no dog food or treats and certainly no outdoor area.”
However, River must have decided staying inside was a much better option. He settled back onto the couch, as if he hadn’t just jumped off in an attempt to escape, quietly curling up and waiting patiently for my parents return in a few hours. But, the dog may have gotten the last laugh because when my mom and dad were back home, they were welcomed to large piles of stuffing from his toy. At least I was off the dog-sitting clock by that point.
